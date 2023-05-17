Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after buying an additional 993,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 916,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 697,506 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 711,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

