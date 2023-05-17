Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 533.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 56,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

