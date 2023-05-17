Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,189,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,103. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

