Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $679,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 176,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. 503,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,415. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

