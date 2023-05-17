Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 801 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

