Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,869,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

