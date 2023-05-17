Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 46 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after buying an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.16. 9,222,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,763,773. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $298.70. The stock has a market cap of $737.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

