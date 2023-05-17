Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance
LON:TEG opened at GBX 270 ($3.38) on Wednesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.73 and a beta of 1.26.
Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile
