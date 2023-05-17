Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Ten Entertainment Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance

LON:TEG opened at GBX 270 ($3.38) on Wednesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

