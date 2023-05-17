Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after China Renaissance upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. China Renaissance now has a $10.60 price target on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 2,493,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,485,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

