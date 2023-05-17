Terra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.64 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Terra has a market capitalization of $259.60 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003507 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003103 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 273,333,727 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

