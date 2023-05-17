Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for about 3.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.