Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.69

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.69 and traded as low as $22.90. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 44,536 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.