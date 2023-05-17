The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 31,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,260. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

