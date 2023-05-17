The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.49%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

