The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $416.21

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.21 ($5.21) and traded as low as GBX 414.48 ($5.19). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.20), with a volume of 507,107 shares traded.

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4,125.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 415.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.69.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.