The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $416.21

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.21 ($5.21) and traded as low as GBX 414.48 ($5.19). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.20), with a volume of 507,107 shares traded.
The City of London Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4,125.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 415.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.69.
The City of London Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from The City of London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.
About The City of London Investment Trust
The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
