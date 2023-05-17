The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 516.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 129,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $22,188,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $940,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,188,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,881 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.