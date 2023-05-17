The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) to Sell

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Hongqiao Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
CHHQF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.
