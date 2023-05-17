The Goldman Sachs Group Raises PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $37.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTCT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

