The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HD traded up $6.33 on Wednesday, reaching $288.66. 1,269,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

