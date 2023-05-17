The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,755. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Insider Activity

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 138,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,580 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Stories

