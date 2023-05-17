The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

The India Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

The India Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The India Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The India Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

