The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
The India Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
The India Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
