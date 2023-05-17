The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.76.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

