The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1,473.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,091 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

