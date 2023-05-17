The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Lion Electric Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE LEV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 322,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
