The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lion Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LEV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 322,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.16 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

