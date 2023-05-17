The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.9 %

SHW stock opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

