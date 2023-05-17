The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

St. Joe Trading Up 0.6 %

JOE stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 18.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

