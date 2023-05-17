The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,256. The company has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.