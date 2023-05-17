The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

