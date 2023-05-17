TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $42.65 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,540 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $42,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Envista by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Envista by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 218,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 577,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,442,000 after buying an additional 120,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Envista by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 702,627 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 453,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,505. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

