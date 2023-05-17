TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $64.19 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 0.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $64,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 271,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,251. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

