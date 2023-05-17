TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $68.49 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,900 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $68,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,923,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR remained flat at $74.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 240,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,798. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

