TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Chemed comprises 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Chemed worth $72,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $6,883,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CHE traded down $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $538.19. 12,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,839. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $540.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.