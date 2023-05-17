TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,375 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AMETEK worth $61,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after acquiring an additional 373,148 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.69. 213,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

