TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,200 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Legend Biotech worth $47,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile



Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

