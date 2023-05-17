TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 33,475 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of ICON Public worth $46,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.80. 413,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

