TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 49,450 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,450 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Brunswick worth $87,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after buying an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after buying an additional 143,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 179.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $2,239,672 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.30. 153,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,121. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

