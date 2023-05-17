TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 49,670 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,670 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $50,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,263.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,461 shares of company stock worth $3,523,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 236,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

