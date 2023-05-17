TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,391,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.71. The company had a trading volume of 414,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.15. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

