TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of CrowdStrike worth $54,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,604,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 455,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 88,371 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 324,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,480 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. 1,241,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.