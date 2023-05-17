Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 29,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 200,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.57.

About Titan Medical

(Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.