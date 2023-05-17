TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, RTT News reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.48 EPS.
TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %
TJX stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of TJX Companies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $209,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.
Further Reading
