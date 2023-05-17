Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 121,700 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 4.86% of Farmer Bros. worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 4.7 %

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

NASDAQ FARM opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.