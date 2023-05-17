Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.18 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

SHOP opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

