Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

