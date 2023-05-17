Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after purchasing an additional 107,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Workday by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $206.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.69, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.