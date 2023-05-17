Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,761 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day moving average of $285.54. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.54 and a 52-week high of $319.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

