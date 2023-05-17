Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 6,305 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

