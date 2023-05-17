Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 809 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

