Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.