Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.52

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.52 and last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 34392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

